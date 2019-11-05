There have been many clues that Justin Bieber will be leaning on hip hop and R&B influences for his next album. Firstly, he bought himself diamond grills, which he even wore on his wedding day. Then, he shared a video of himself in the studio that previewed him interpolating 50 Cent's "Many Men" and rapping about his mental health. The most recent hint was him making an art piece for Offset that the rapper commissioned and may be paid for in the form of a feature on Biebs' forthcoming project. If all this births something as great as 2013's Journals, we're all for it.

The popstar now seems to be trying to reconnect with Lil Wayne. He posted an aged solo shot of Weezy on his Instagram page and wrote, "Love you big bro. Been too long. Miss you dog!". A goat emoji was also added to show the highest praise. The two have collaborated in the past on "Backpack" off Journals and also both featured on DJ Khaled's recent hit, "I'm The One". Wayne has not commented on Bieber's post, but perhaps they'll be catching up behind the scenes and hop in the studio. They better get to it quick because R&Bieber promised to deliver an album before Christmas if one of his IG posts gets 20 million likes and considering his 121 million followers, this objective is likely to be reached if it hasn't been yet.