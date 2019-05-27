Justin Bieber is back in the music game since recently dropping off a single with Ed Sheeran. The track came as a surprise since Justin previously announced a hiatus from music, citing mental health issues and how he needed time to get back to refocus. Clearly, the "Sorry" singer is back to his normal self since sharing a few images of his recent studio hangs, cookin' something up.

Aside from sharing with his loyal followers that he's making new music, Justin also shared the new nickname for his wife, Hailey Bieber. Accompanied by a photo of him kissing Hailey, Justing wrote: "New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo."

Justin and Hailey were previously featured on the cover of Vogue's February issue, where they both discussed their love and admiration for each other.

“I’m the emotionally unstable one,” Justin explained. “I struggle with finding peace. I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me. Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need. I’ve always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”