As Justin Bieber prepares for the release of his forthcoming project Changes, the international superstar has been making more appearances on stages worldwide. On Tuesday (February 11), Bieber made his way over to the Indigo at The 02 in London where he performed an intimate show for adoring fans and during his set, he took the time to answer questions from the audience. The singer addressed topics including his recovery and his favorite collaborations, but when asked about married life, Justin Bieber stepped into the T.M.I. zone.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

"Being married is so awesome, I'm telling you," the singer reportedly said. "But don't get it twisted, marriage is not easy. It's something you got to work for. If marriage was easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would just do it. So you guys want to have children, and want to get married, just know that it takes work every day."

He added that their days are filled with fun between the sheets. "So when I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do all day," said Justin. "It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill - but we definitely do more of the chilling." Watch clips of the discussion and performance below.