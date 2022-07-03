Justin Bieber’s grandmother, Kathy Bieber, was involved in a near-fatal car crash in Stratford, Ontario on Saturday. A photo from the incident, showing a red and white convertible engulfed in smoke, surfaced on a local Facebook community page, and the story was later confirmed by TMZ.

Brandan Steven, a reported relative of Bieber's, explained on the Facebook page that both he and Kathy were involved in the wreck, but luckily survived.



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left a couple cars in front of us,” Steven explained. “Then a distracted driver rear ended us they say she had to be doing 70.”

He continued: “Wasn’t good had to pull my grandmother out of car. could have been very bad if we were in there for even another 5 seconds as the doors were binded shut.”

The scary incident comes just weeks after Bieber revealed he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The diagnosis caused him to suffer facial paralysis. In a recent health update, he confirmed to fans that he's been doing significantly better day by day.

“Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” he shared on social media. “I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”

