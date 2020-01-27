When Justin Bieber started counting down to a surprise on social media in December, new music was definitely expected, but a docu-series announcement came out of left field. Along with his new single "Yummy" and dates for his forthcoming tour, Bieber revealed that he had teamed up with YouTube Originals to deliver ten episodes chronicling his life since his last album.

After Biebs cancelled the remaining dates of his "Purpose" world tour in 2017, he largely disappeared from the spotlight. The first part of his docu-series, Seasons, unpacks what caused him to take a break from music and fame. His manager Scooter Braun, his wife Hailey Bieber, and other members of his team provide testimonies detailing Bieber's retreat and comeback. "He just wanted to get away and feel normal," Braun says among clips of Bieber returning to his hometown of Stratford, Ontario. We learn that Biebs' guest appearance during Ariana Grande's 2019 Coachella set marked a major turning point for him, inspiring him to get back in the studio to make a new album.

We still don't know when this album is set to release, but it appears that its next single will feature Quavo. Snippets of their Murda Beatz-produced collaboration - rumored to be titled "I Need More" - have surfaced online and the two artists were recently spotted shooting a music video.