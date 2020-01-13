Despite all the work that he put in with his fans, Justin Bieber will not be debuting at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. There's a chance that his single "Yummy" makes it there in future weeks but, right now, it's Roddy Ricch's time to shine. The rising rapper must be having an incredible day after learning that his current single and his new album are both on top of the most influential chart in music, beginning his official Billboard domination with "The Box" and Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The Compton native is at the pole position on both the Hot 100 and the Billboard 200, inching out Justin Bieber and his desperate attempts to go No. 1. People were curious to see how Biebs would react and, thankfully, he's doing so with humility, thanking his fans for the No. 2 debut and congratulating Ricch on his impressive feat.

This is the first song that Roddy Ricch releases to ever hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking an important moment in his career. Biebervelli surely would have rathered seeing his own name in that spot but he's alright being the runner-up, reacting on Twitter with his beliebers. "Thanks everyone. So thankful," said the singer, re-posting a report of the chart positions. " @RoddyRicch You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox."

It's nice to see Justin Bieber accepting defeat with such maturity. A few years ago, this likely would have been the beginning of a breakdown for him.