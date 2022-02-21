Justin Bieber has postponed Sunday's stop in Las Vegas for the Justice World Tour after “positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family,” according to an announcement on his Instagram page. The event will be rescheduled to later this year.

"Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas," the announcement begins. "Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible."



Mike Windle / Getty Images

The statement continues to reveal that the Las Vegas stop has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 28, and that tickets will be available for refunds at the point of purchase.

While the statement doesn't confirm whether Bieber has come down with COVID-19, TMZ reports that the pop star has tested positive and is "feeling OK."

The next stop on the Justice World Tour is scheduled for February 22 in Glendale, Arizona.

Check out Bieber's announcement below.





