Justin Bieber, Post Malone & Clever Get Soft On "Forever"

Justin Bieber really loves his wife, and he really wants you to know that. The popstar dropped the highly-anticipated Changes on Valentine's Day, his first album since Purpose in 2015, and the Biebs has dedicated plenty of space on the project to singing about how in love he is with his lady, Hailey Bieber. Though he takes on this task solo on multiple tracks, he tapped Post Malone and Clever to give him a hand in demonstrating the lengths of his lovesickness on "Forever." As the title suggests, this love song deals with the overpowering urge to be with someone until the end of your days, and all three artists definitely succeed in illustrating this feeling. Bieber and Posty compliment each other's vocals seamlessly on the second chorus, and Clever's raspy growling reflects the passionate nature of the track beautifully on his standout verse.

Quotable Lyrics

I promise I'm gonna love you 'til my dying day

Wake up, your face in my chest, your favourite hiding place

The roof is gone as we're driving out the private gate

Counting the stars with our last name on the license plate

I lied to myself about trying to be here all alone

When I leave, it's bye for now, it's just never bye for long