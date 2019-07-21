While Donald Trump was redirecting his attention towards A$AP Rocky's detainment in Sweden, the rest of his foreign and domestic was left in shambles. Sure, the President-elect and Swedish PM Stefan Löfven spoke over the phone (TBD) but where did that leave the so-called "illegals" at risk of expulsion across America, or sweltering US-Iran relations, at their lowest point since the Reagan administration was in power?

Who better to raise those questions than a Canadian-born pop singer namedJustin Bieber, who by Tweeting @ President Trump in the wee hours of the morning, tried in earnest to re-introduce a subject line that spoke to the GREATEST number of Americans. Never before has a positive entreaty, like Trump's regard for A$AP Rocky, been met with so much resistance from the general public, much less the hip-hop establishment.

"I want my friend out," Bieber posted on Twitter. "I appreciate you trying to help him. But while (you're) at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?" - the latter portion of the Tweet in reference to US-Mexican border issues, if I'm not mistaken. On the subject of A$AP Rocky's detainment in Sweden, the Harlem-bred rapper is entering his 3rd week behind bars. As per usual, Bieber is rarely opposed to anything that affects members of hip-hop establishment. A$AP Rocky's alleged inhumane treatment in Sweden is no exception.