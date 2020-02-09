After dropping "Intentions," the second single off his upcoming album, Changes, on Friday, Justin Bieber took the stage at 30 Rock as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live." After performing "Yummy," the first single off Changes, Justin brought out a surprise guest to assist him on "Intentions." As Justin's backup dancers cut the choreography and made a break for it, Quavo appeared onstage to deliver his featured verse on the track. It looks like their performance was a success, as Justin and Quavo hit the town after the show with Justin's wife, Hailey, to celebrate.

Justin and Hailey attended an SNL after-party at STK restaurant in NYC, where they were joined by Quavo, his girlfriend, Saweetie, "SNL" host, RuPaul, and various cast members from the sketch comedy show. They then took the festivities to 1OAK nightclub, where Justin and Quavo are shown getting lit together in some footage captured by TMZ. In the brief clip, "Intentions" plays while the Biebs and the Migo dance and sing along to their hit.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Hailey recently opened up about how Justin's health struggles halted their wedding plans. “He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis," Hailey revealed, noting that asking when their wedding would happen amidst Justin's health scare "didn’t feel like the vibe at all.” Changes is set to release on Valentine's Day next week, and will feature artists like Travis Scott, Post Malone, Kehlani, Summer Walker, and more. Justin is also releasing a docuseries called Seasons on Youtube, where he will detail his struggles with Lyme disease, as well as his past drug abuse and his marriage to Hailey.