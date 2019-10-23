Who knew Justin Bieber had artistic skills like this? Sure, we're all aware that the young man can perform and write music with the best of them. Ever since he was a kid, he's been praised as one of the strongest modern-day pop stars. Breaking records and selling out arenas comes naturally for the Biebs and, surprisingly enough, it turns out that he's quite a talented visual artist too.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Even if you're multi-talented, it's often a good idea to hone in on one area of your expertise so that you can perfect that, mastering your craft before moving onto new avenues. Look at Kanye West for example. The Chicago legend started off as a music producer before diving into the world of rap. Once he got settled in, he took fashion design seriously. While Biebervelli isn't necessarily teasing a full-time move into the world of visual art, he is showing the world how multi-faceted his creativity is.

According to the newly-married superstar, Migos rapper Offset asked him to create a piece of art for his office and Justin came through. Flexing the finishing touches of his artwork, many of Biebs' peers are going crazy for the piece. It makes sense why everyone is so impressed too. The work is actually solid.

What do you think of it? Would you cop some Bieber artwork for your crib?