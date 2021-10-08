Justin Bieber Nabs Diane Keaton For The Touching Music Video To "Ghost"

The emotional visual finds these two mourning the loss of a loved one while simultaneously celebrating life together.

New Music Friday was visited by a previously released track inclusion courtesy of Justin Bieber who shared the short film visual to his song, "Ghost." The track appears on Bieber's Justice album that was released back in March, and to continue the record's hype, the singer has shared the visual to "Ghost." Not to be outdone, Bieber called on Colin Tilley to direct the visual that stars Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton.

Prior to the music video's release, Bieber teased a clip on social media and Keaton wrote, "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" Bieber's fans couldn't get enough of seeing an icon like Keaton fangirling over the Popstar. "THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME!!!"

This drop coincides with the release of Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World. Watch the music video above and let us know what you think.

[via]