Justin Bieber is so in love with his wife Hailey Baldwin, something he makes very clear with his shares to Instagram that sees them cuddled up in bed or hugging it out in the studio. The latest of the latter sees the two on a date at Disneyland, with a pretty cute caption by Justin that explains how one day he'll be attending the park with his daughter, something he's okay with waiting for.

"Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!" he wrote.

Back in February, Justin and Hailey were Vogue's cover stars and opened up the magazine about their marriage, with Justin revealing how he was dealing with celibacy (as a way to be closer to God) right when he reconnected with Hailey. He knew right away he wanted to marry her and be with her forever, so they got married so he could be with her in full.

“[God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” he told the publication.

“He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”