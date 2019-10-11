Justin and Hailey Bieber held their wedding just last week after already getting married in a New York courthouse last year. Ever since the couple got back together much before wedding bells were a thing, the media's kept a close eye on them and every aspect of their relationship. The couple has previously been bombarded with allegations on having kids and while Hailey admitted it was a "closer reality" she made it clear it wasn't happening “any time soon.”

However, it looks as though Justin may be more ready than ever since sharing a sweet video to his Instagram feed of a father and son joking around. "This is something I look forward to :)," he captioned the clip.

Earlier in the summer, Justin and Hailey had a date night at Disney World and the "Sorry" singer also made it clear that he's no rush to become a father since he wants to soak up as much time with Hailey as he can. "Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!" he stated.