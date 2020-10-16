After spending much of his life in the limelight, Justin Bieber is used to having fans who cross boundaries. The singer has had run-ins with superfans who cross personal boundaries as they rush him in the streets, show up at his hotels, and stalk him from city to city while on tour. Bieber has vocalized how the pressure from the industry and his supporters have taken a toll, but as he's grown older and sought mentorship from his mega-famous pastor friends, it seems that Justin Bieber is learning balance. However, that doesn't mean that he accepts people who still come a little too close for comfort.



We live in a culture that glorifies fandom as uber-fans are often rewarded by celebrities, but there is a fine line between "fan love" and "fan obsession." Bieber has been the victim of numerous plots including one in 2013 when a man wanted to castrate the singer because he claimed he was so in love with him. Other fans face lawsuits as they've accused Bieber of sexual assault, and on Thursday (October 15), Bieber is calling out people who circle his home like vultures.

"How can you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment," the singer wrote on his Instagram Story. "This is not a hotel. It's my home." This one can also be a call-out to the paparazzi, as well, but those photogs aren't going to be letting up anytime soon.



