After revealing that he was battling a condition that caused facial paralysis, Justin Bieber is back on the road. It was just a little over a month ago when Bieber came forward on social media with a video announcement, sharing that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down," the singer said in the clip that showed him unable to move one half of his face.

With that announcement also came news that the singer's Justice World Tour would be delayed, but earlier today, it was shared on the tour's Instagram page that Biebs was ready to return to the stage.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"The Justice World Tour will resume at Lucca Festival, Italy on July 31st," the post read. "Justin will set off across a run of European festivals and continue on his international world tour performances in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023."

For those in the United States looking forward to more information on when their dates will get rescheduled, it seems that they'll have to wait. However, it was stated that those dates "will be announced soon."

Recently, Usher insisted that his protegé was "doing great" following the Ramsay Hunt diagnosis. Check out the Justice World Tour announcement below.