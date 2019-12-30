Justin Bieber proved just how completely Canadian he is this week when he essentially launched the Tim Hortons New Lids Suck campaign. The singer, who hails from Stratford, Ontario, expressed his aversion to the Canadian coffee chain's current lids for their coffee cups, which don't feature the part of the lid that peels off to reveal the drinking slit like the previous versions did. Justin posted a screenshot on his Instagram of a story he had made earlier, which included a poll asking "Who’s Canadian and misses these lids at Tim Hortons like I do?” on top of a photo of one of the old lids that has been opened and placed on a Tim Hortons cup. The poll worked out in Justin's favour, with 70% of voters agreeing with him, so he decided to share the results.

In the caption, the Biebs wrote, "@timhortons I know they could leak but it was easier to drink out of.. the coffe would come out better.. these new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid each drink it's a damn outrage and needs to be changed back. Tbh it shouldn't be plastic find a way to be recyclable let's change the world 1 lid at a time." The official Tim Hortons account addressed Justin's concerns by commenting on the post, "Hey @justinbieber thanks for your feedback. Sorry you aren’t loving our new lids, but the good news is that they’re made with 100% recyclable plastic. We’d love to have you join our team that’s working to make them even better! DM us 😊."

Justin shared a screenshot of the company's response in another post of his own, in which he declares, "We're making a a change one lid at a time. Thanks @timhortons." The company commented on this post as well, saying, "@justinbieber let’s do it!! ♻️💪." Despite his joy at discovering that the new lids are 100% recyclable, Justin was still longing for the lids he once knew. Luckily, a few days after the whole debacle, he was given a whole bag of the superior lids by a fan at the Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers hockey game in Toronto this weekend. Justin posted a picture of his new prized possession on his story with the caption, "We lost but I got a bunch of lids so there’s a win out of the night somewhere." He also posted a photo of himself using his now-exclusive lids, proclaiming, "This is where it's at @timhortons."