Yesterday, Justin Bieber had a chat with cops in Hollywood after being involved in a car accident. TMZ reported that it wasn't Justin who was driving the vehicle though, but instead, the one controlling the limo van was a personal driver the Biebs had hired. Thankfully, everyone left the scene unscathed, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the monstrous limo van that Justin and his driver were passengers in.

The 2-vehicle accident would, under any other circumstance, result in just a simple fender bender, however the giant van in which they were riding meant that there was more impact on the vehicle, and therefore more damage than would've been expected for the nature of the collision. Exclusive pictures of the accident taken from TMZ, show what appears to be the back end of a Hyundai Sonata meeting the side panel of Justin's ride. The other car seems to have left the scene with nothing more than a scratch, but the mammoth of a van had probably suffered a dent. It's unclear who initiated the contact, but police were there to talk to all parties, as well as possibly take down an accident report.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Officers spoke to Bieber, but since he was just a passenger, it's unlikely he would've fallen into any trouble himself. However, if he had, Justin's good manners could have potentially gotten him out of yet another unpleasant situation with the law. Law enforcement were reported to have explained that both parties exchanged information and went on their way. No harm, no foul - if you've made sure to pay insurance premiums. But hey, it could've been worse right? At least he didn't crash his new car 15 minutes after purchasing it like Tracy Morgan... (no shade).