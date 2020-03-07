Justin Bieber and his team made the "hard decision" of downsizing eight stops on his Changes 45-date stadium tour to instead take place in arena locations, after the Coronavirus scare appears to have had a negative effect on ticket sales in select markets. Justin first announced the Changes tour on Christmas Eve, far ahead of the release of the title project, which marks his first album in five years. While there was no indication of the venue changes on Justin's official social media accounts, eight arenas in different cities across the United States announced that his show had been moved to their venue from the initial stadium location due to "unforeseen circumstances."

According to Variety, close sources noted that Justin and his team had to make the "hard decision" of downsizing locations due to low ticket sales. Unsurprisingly, the weak turnout occurred in markets in which tickets went on sale just days before the Coronavirus hit the U.S. His team realized that sales were unlikely to improve in these cities, considering festivals like South by Southwest have been cancelled due to health concerns surrounding the spread of Coronavirus, so they ultimately made the business decision to move certain stops to an arena in order to avoid the financial burden of paying off a stadium.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The venues for the specific stops have been updated on Justin's official website and are listed below:

June 5th - Glendale, AZ- Gila River Arena

June 27th (formerly July 2nd) - Houston - Toyota Center

June 28th (formerly June 27th) - Dallas - American Airlines Center

July 11th - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena

August 8th - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

August 14th - Indianapolis - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 21st - Washington, DC Capitol One Arena

August 30th (formerly August 29th) - Detroit - Little Caesars Arena