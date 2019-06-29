I do belieb Justin's fans prefer to be referred to by their pet name, even as "they" and the artist himself evolve or come of age. So without further ado, let's explore the corners of the web frequented by sworn Beliebers. According to a good majority of them, Justin's verse on Chris Brown's Indigoproject, titled "Don't Check On Me" was conceived as a message meant for Selena Gomez' perusal.

Within the song in question, Bieber sings, "Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no//My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat, no Feeling rested up, I ain’t missing sleep, no-oh//Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now," which by all accounts doesn't necessarily equate to a song about Selena Gomez or their endgame once departed.

But in the eyes of their respective fan bases, Justin Bieber only has eyes for Selena, despite being married to a Baldwin. Upon their insistence, the Gomez/Bieber clans, when the singer says he'll keep his distance in order to let "the ghosts of our past weigh [his/their] future down," there is only soluble explanation for the madness: Bieber is obsessed like an MF. Somewhere off in the other recording booth, Chris Brown was likely nodding in approval, knowing full-well old flames are hard to shake off, even in instances where a restraining order comes into play.

[Via]