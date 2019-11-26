It looks like Justin Bieber had a change of heart hair this weekend. The pop singer was spotted in Beverly Hills on Sunday after playing a game of basketball rocking some new pink hair which coincidentally matched his sweatpants.

It’s unclear at the moment who dyed Bieber’s blonde locks, or what brought the change on, but some people think Biebs paid a visit to wife, Haley Baldwin’s salon, celeb-favorite Nine Zero One in Los Angeles, but that’s just a rumor.

The cotton-candy-colored hair change comes two days after Baldwin celebrated her 23rd birthday. A source told PEOPLE that the duo enjoyed a “romantic lunch” at Nobu in Malibu. “They had a casual celebration and seemed very happy,” the source added. “Hailey returned from Germany just in time for her birthday. You could tell Justin is thrilled that she is back.”

In other news, Justin just trademarked the term “R&Bieber,” which means new music should be on the way. We’ll keep you posted.