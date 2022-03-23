Months ahead of his tentative trial date in May, Justin Bieber has decided to drop his $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual assault. Khadidja Djibrine and another woman only identified as "Danielle" made wild claims that Bieber sexually assaulted them in 2015 and 2014, respectively. Danielle claimed that her alleged encounter with Bieber occurred in the Spring of 2014 at his Austin, Texas hotel room. However, Bieber quickly pulled receipts to show that he was with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, at the exact time Danielle claimed the assault took place.

Djibrine made similar claims, alleging that in March 2015, the singer attacked her at his New York City hotel room. Once again, Bieber was quick on the draw and proved that at that time, he was not only attending the Met Gala and its afterparty, but he was photographed at a hot dog stand following both events.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," Bieber tweeted in 2020.

Irate over the accusations that were detailed by the women on social media, Bieber decided to hit them with a $20 million defamation lawsuit. According to NBC News, mediation between his legal team and Djibrine wasn't successful last month, however, last week, Bieber filed for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Attorney Evan Spiegel reportedly said, "Justin has decided to move on and dismiss the case for defamation filed in 2020." It is unclear if there was any other course of action taken in this case.

