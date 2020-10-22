His support of the Black Lives Matter movement goes back years, and Justin Bieber continues to lend his voice for the cause. In 2017, the pop star stated that he will never understand what it's like to be Black in America, but he is committed to using his platform to shine a light on social justice issues. "I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American," he wrote. "[W]hat I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism."

The singer has once again used his social media to share posts about BLM to his 149 million Instagram followers. "Saying black lives matter doesn't mean that other lives don't matter," Bieber wrote today (October 21). "You can't deny that racism is ingrained in our culture. It is straight up mean to change the subject to something you believe matters equally or more. Why can't black lives simply just matter. Don't change the subject."

Bieber also recently addressed his critics who tell him not to be so vocal about BLM. "I want people to know what is heavy on my heart," he penned in a caption to an IG post yesterday (October 20). "I want people to know I haven’t forgotten. I want to use the platform i have to remind people that racism is evil and it is ingrained in our culture. I want my black brothers and sisters to feel supported, seen and valued. If this bothers you I just want you to know I’m not going to stop talking about it. Ever."