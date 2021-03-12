It's Bieber Mania season now that we're on the countdown to the release of Justin Bieber's album Justice. The project is slated to arrive next Friday and the singer has been in full promotion mode as he prepares for his takeover. It was just last night (March 10) when Bieber shared the potential tracklist to the album that includes features from Chance The Rapper, Giveon, Daniel Caesar, and The Kid LAROI, and his fans haven't stopped speculating as to what they can expect. Bieber covers the most recent issue of Billboard where he speaks about his new record and cutting back on cellphone usage.

The singer shared with Billboard that he uses an iPad to communicate with people and doesn't even own a cellphone anymore. “I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything,” said Bieber. “That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can’t do everything. I want to sometimes, but it’s just not sustainable.”

Justice will mark Bieber's sixth studio album and the release follows last year's R&B-ish project, Changes. "I think this is the first time in my life where I've actually enjoyed the process of releasing an album," said the singer. He also reflected on his past mistakes. “I can talk about that part of my life and not feel like, ‘Oh, man. I was such a bad person,’ because I’m not that person anymore,” he adde. “I also have done the work to know why I was making those decisions. I know where that pain was coming from, that caused me to act the way I was acting.”

"Everything was about success, benchmarks and such, and then I was just still empty, you know? All my relationships were suffering, but I had all this success and all of this money, and it just wasn't fulfilling for me."

