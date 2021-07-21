Drake and Justin Bieber, two of the most commercially successful artists of all time, have played a pivotal role in solidifying Canada as a heavyweight player in the music industry. Being that both are insanely popular, they tend to find themselves vying for the same chart milestones.

Today, Billboard reported that the 27-year-old Justin Bieber claimed the record as the youngest solo artist in history to secure one-hundred entries on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The milestone was reached after Bieber's Kid LAROI collaboration track "Stay," which currently occupies the third position. You can check out the song right here, in case you missed it.

In doing so, Bieber snatched the record from Drake, who locked it down in 2015 when he was twenty-eight going on twenty-nine. One has to wonder if Bieber will ever see a competitor able to break his record, as few artists have come remotely close to reaching his peak phenom status. It's fair to predict that the Canadian pop icon will hold on to this one for some time, at least until the next global superstar emerges from the sidelines to challenge his reign.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Though Bieber may be the youngest artist to reach one-hundred songs on the Hot 100, there's plenty of ground to cover when it comes to the grand total of entries. For some context, Billboard has highlighted every artist with triple-digit numbers, with Bieber rounding out the bottom with 100. Ahead of him is JAY-Z with 102, Chris Brown with 103, and a two-way tie between Kanye West and Elvis Presley with 109. At the very top sits Drake, leading the pack by a wide margin with a staggering 235.

Congratulations to Justin Bieber on his latest milestone! Do you think he'll continue to climb up the ranks?