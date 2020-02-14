Justin Bieber Delivers Love-Filled "Changes" Ft. Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo, Kehlani, & More

He's declared that marriage has changed his life, and Changes proves that it's altered his outlook on his career, as well. Justin Bieber's latest project is a slight shift from what Beliebers have grown accustomed to throughout the years. Sure, Bieber stays in line with the pop jams that will inevitably top charts, but it's packed with R&B style love ballads completely dedicated to Hailey Bieber.

It's been four years since we're received a full-length project from Bieber, and Changes is a nice Valentine's Day dropoff that is sure to be a hit. His 2015 album Purpose was seen as the record where Bieber transitioned from kiddie pop star to an adult showing off a little swagger with R&B influences. In the same light, Changes debuts his transition from out of control superstar to in-love husband and focused entertainer. Expect to hear more dialed back, mellow ballads and less of his dance-pop uptempo hits.

Bieber featured a handful of artists to help share the Changes stage including Quavo, Post Malone, Clever, Kehlani, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, and Summer Walker. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. All Around Me

2. Habitual

3. Come Around Me

4. Intentions ft. Quavo

5. Yummy

6. Available

7. Forever ft. Post Malone & Clever

8. Running Over ft. Lil Dicky

9. Take It Out On Me

10. Second Emotion ft. Travis Scott

11. Get Me ft. Kehlani

12. E.T.A.

13. Changes

14. Confirmation

15. That's What Love Is

16. At LEast For Now

17. Yummy ( Summer Walker Remix) ft. Summer Walker