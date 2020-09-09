Justin Bieber has a new addition to his tattoo collection. The 26-year-old singer unveiled his latest tattoo, a long-stemmed rose done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, last night on Instagram to his 147 million followers.

The rose is on the opposite side of the singer’s neck as his “Forever” tattoo, also done by Dr. Woo last December, and an Old World Sparrow adjacent to the word “Forever.” Check the new tattoo out in his IG post below.

The Changes singer has over 100 tattoos at this point, and his massive collection is only growing further. Roses symbolize hope and new beginnings, a fitting message for the Canadian singer, who released his fifth studio album, Changes, last February after having taken a 3-year-long break from music in 2017 while he privately battled Lyme disease and endured relentless online harassment for the changes in his appearance, while his health condition was unbeknownst to anyone at the time.

His comeback to music has been met gleefully by the public, re-igniting the Bieber fever in fans worldwide. With the one-year anniversary of his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin-Bieber coming up on September 13th, many fans have been fawning over Bieber's unmissable healthy glow in DJ Khaled's music video for "Popstar", which was released on September 3rd and features Bieber as the main event.

