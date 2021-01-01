Justin Bieber Channels Rocky Balboa In New Track "Anyone"

Justin Bieber's latest album Changes is up for quite a few Grammy Awards this year and in 2021, it seems like Bieber is hoping to keep the momentum going. In fact, as a way to celebrate the New Year, Bieber decided to come through with a brand new song on Friday morning, called "Anyone."

This track features Bieber's pop and R&B stylings, packaged in an undeniable love song. Perhaps the most interesting element of the track is the music video, in which Bieber can be found taking on the Rocky Balboa persona. Overall, it's the kind of track you would expect from the artist, and you can stream it, below.

Be sure to let us know what you think of the song, in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Forever's not enough time to (No)

Love you the way that I want (Love you the way that I want)

'Cause every morning I'll find you (No)

I fear the day that I don't