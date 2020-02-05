In a matter of days, Justin Bieber will officially be ending his long-standing musical hiatus, releasing his first new album in over four years. A couple of singles have been released to promote the upcoming body of work, including the high-charting "Yummy," and now, Bieber is revealing his entire tracklist, including all of the featured artists expected on Changes.



Revealing that his new album will be out on February 14, the Canadian pop star let us all in on one of the final secrets he was keeping about Changes: its tracklist. Uploading a scrolling video to his social media pages, Justin Bieber went through the seventeen songs he will be adding to the project. As previously confirmed to us by Clever during our interview with the rising Alabama rapper, he finds placement with Post Malone on "Forever" while Quavo, Kehlani, Summer Walker, Travis Scott, and Lil Dicky also grace the liner credits.

Justin Bieber is expected to make a big splash with this album, which makes sense because of how long it's taken for him to actually deliver it. Supplementing Changes, Bieber's Seasons documentary has been detailing what the star has been up to for the last four years, including his struggles with his health, drug abuse, and more.

Who's excited for new Biebs?