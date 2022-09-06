After taking to stages across the globe for his Justice World Tour, it looks as if Justin Bieber is in need of some downtime. The hitmaker previously shared that he was struggling with both physical and mental health concerns, including his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. The condition caused Bieber to lose mobility on one side of his face, forcing him to back out of several scheduled shows.

Bieber would later re-emerge with good news; he was feeling much better and ready to hit the road. While he has been able to balance managing his health and being on a non-stop world tour, the singer recently announced that he would once again have to cancel dates.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," Bieber revealed in a statement posted to his Instagram Story. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

His fans are disappointed that they won't be able to see him as expected, but there has been an overwhelming amount of support messages sent Justin Bieber's way.

