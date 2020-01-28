Justin Bieber Calls On Kehlani For "Get Me" & Announces "Changes" Album Release Date

It's clear that Justin Bieber is planning fo his 2020 takeover. The famed singer has gradually moved from pop music's prince to an R&B crooner, and now he's prepping for the release of his latest offering titled Changes. Bieber recently became emotional at a listening event for the album as he recalled his struggles with depression, a battle that has kept him away from releasing a new project in four years.

While there were rumors that Changes would hit the streets sometime in March, Bieber announced that the record would make its debut on Valentine's Day. With the release date closing in, the singer has shared the album's second single, "Get Me" featuring Kehlani. The smooth, straightforward jam is a beautiful blend of the two singers' voices, so give it a few spins and let us know how this one fares compared to "Yummy."

Quotable Lyrics

See, you're looking beyond the surface

Can tell by the questions you're asking

You got me low-key nervous

It feels like we're wrong, the same way, yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I'd connect with you, not any circumstances