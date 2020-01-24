The period right before the Grammy Awards makes for an eventful week in Los Angeles. This Sunday (January 26), the coveted music ceremony will take place at the Staples Center in Downtown L.A., and all week artists have been hosting and attending parties in celebration of the big event. Justin Bieber used the opportunity to host a listening party for his forthcoming album that, according to Variety, is titled Changes.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff / Getty Images

The 25-year-old's new album will be his first studio record since his 2015 release Purpose. The pop singer recently shared "Yummy," the album's lead single, and as his team anticipates a rumored March release date, Bieber and friends gathered together to hear the project before anyone else.

Variety reports that Bieber joined together with listeners at West L.A.'s Village Recorders, and while giving a speech to a crowd of approximately 200 people, the singer broke down in tears. “I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive,” he said as he recounted his depression while both growing up and being "hurt by the industry." At one point, he reportedly looked over to Scooter Braun and tearfully said, “You walked with me through a lot of sh*t."

Bieber didn't go into detail about those that he said did him wrong, but he did add that he went through a period of confusion because he didn't know who was trustworthy. The Christian singer also spoke about relying on God through his struggles. "There’s power in weakness," he said. He told his wife Hailey Bieber, "I love you with all my heart...and I’m so proud of us."

Before streaming the album, which is said to have heavy R&B influences, Bieber joked that he had to "get it together... I’m gonna go shoot myself." He made sure to repeatedly state that he was just kidding and didn't mean that in any serious manner. Are you ready for R&Bieber?