Justin Bieber had no choice other than to list Cara Delevinge at the bottom of his wife's least favorite best friends list while on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The "Second Emotion" performer and James Corden played a game of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,' a game where guests are forced to answer tough questions or eat questionably-edible food, and the Canadian singer/songwriter chose to rank his wife's, Hailey Baldwin's, best friends instead of eating a hefty serving of bull penis.

With a horrendous variety of edible options on the list, James Corden confidently asked Justin Bieber in the midst of the segment:

"Your wife Hailey has some very famous friends that she is really close to. Rank these friends of hers from your favorite to your least favorite, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne, from your favorite to your least favorite."

Without hesitating Justin Bieber quickly replied:

"Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne."

As the crowd and Corden roared with speculation, Bieber cleared the air on his choices, stating:

"All right, all right. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne. Let's go back to it, though. I know Kendall the best, I spent the most time with Kendall. She is a good friend of ours. I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship... It's not like I'm like, 'Oh, screw you Cara... I don't wanna eat a bull penis."

After seeing Justin Bieber's late-night interview, Cara Delevingne took to her Instagram account to combat Bieber's ranking posting the clip and a picture of them together captioning the post:

"Now vs. Then. If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber—he should have just eaten the bull penis."

While Delevingne is most likely joking, she has to be little bit disappointed that the Biebs ranked her last so quickly. Also, Justin did what he had to do to avoid eating a bull d*ck. Check out the full segment of Justin Bieber's venture into exotic delicacies on The Late Late Show with James Corden in the video provided above. And, check out Cara Delevingne's response in the post provided below.