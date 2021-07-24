While we were in the middle of a global pandemic and locked under quarantine, two women named Danielle and Khadidja came forward to accuse Justin Bieber of sexual assault. They shared their alleged encounters with the Popstar on social media, and immediately, Bieber fired back, denying the allegations. We previously reported on the scandal and at the time, Bieber reportedly stated that he had receipts to prove that he wasn't near the locations the women claimed he was during their encounters.

Bieber reportedly sued both women for $10 million and on Friday (July 23), Radar Online reported that the 27-year-old singer is calling on a court to award him his money.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Bieber has filed lawsuits citing defamation, and now, he wants a Los Angeles judge to issue a default judgment against Khadidja Djibrine. She claimed that on May 5, 2015, Bieber assaulted her "around 2:30 a.m. at the Langham Hotel in New York." Bieber called foul on the allegations, calling Khadidja a "superfan" who has repeatedly been seen waiting "outside of his hotels."

On the evening in question, Bieber attended the MET Gala and while he did appear at an event at the Langham Hotel that night, he left to attend a private after-party that lasted un 4:00 a.m. His attorney called Khadidja's story an "impossibility — a poor, but damaging, fabrication" because there is plenty of evidence to prove it could not have occurred.

It appeared that Bieber's team has stated that Khadidja has yet to respond to the documents filed on the singer's behalf and they are hoping that the courts will award him a $10 million default judgment.

[via]