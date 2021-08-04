These days, celebrities have been quick to issue apologies for their transgressions to avoid any public scandal, and Justin Bieber thought it was necessary to explain away his support of country star Morgan Wallen. On his Instagram Story, Bieber posted a screenshot of Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album with the caption, “Love this album," but his millions of followers were quick to remind him that Wallen was just embroiled in controversy earlier this year.

A video surfaced showing Wallen reportedly returning to his home in Nashville after a night out with his friends. Someone in his group reportedly told Wallen to quiet down and that's when he said, "Take care of this "p*ssy-ass mother*cker. Take care of this p*ssy-ass n*gger."

Years ago, Bieber faced an n-word scandal of his own when videos of him making jokes and singing songs while saying "n*gger" went viral, and he included his experience in his post. "When i was a kid, i was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny," said the singer. "I hurt a lot of people especially the black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n word."

Bieber said this controversy has brought back "painful memories" and apologized once again because "this is such a sensitive issue." He added, "I have so much more to learn and I'm grateful for my black brothers and sisters for being patient with me as i have a long way to go." Bieber claimed he was unaware of Wallen's "racist comments" and he doesn't "support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination."

He went on to apologize to those offended by him promoting Wallen's album and expressed that he is continuing to learn from his mistakes. Do you think this warranted an apology? Check out his posts below.



