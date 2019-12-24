Justin Bieber has been teasing new music for months. He started an Instagram campaign to get 20 million likes in favor of him dropping an album before Christmas. Well, today is Christmas and we don't have an album, but Biebs did come through with a gift for us.

He just announced that the first single off his 2020 album will be arriving on Friday, January 3rd. The single is titled "Yummy" and a preview of it can be heard in the super trailer he just shared along with the announcement. "It's the music I've loved the most out of anything I've done," the popstar says in the clip of him wandering around an abandoned gas station. Snippets of other songs from the forthcoming project can be heard in the video, which all possess tinges of the "R&Bieber" which we grew to love on 2013's Journals. In the trailer, Bieber also reveals that a docu-series will be coming soon about his life throughout the creation process of his new album.

Another Christmas surprise is that Biebs will be heading out on a North American tour in 2020, kicking off in Seattle on May 14. It has not yet been revealed when tickets will go on sale for the tour, but you can check out the dates below.

JUSTIN BIEBER 2020 TOUR DATES:

05-14-20 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

05-17-20 Portland, OR Moda Center

05-19-20 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center

05-22-20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium

05-26-20 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

05-29-20 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

06-02-20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

06-05-20 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

06-09-20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

06-13-20 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

06-16-20 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

06-19-20 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

06-21-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

06-24-20 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest

06-27-20 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

06-30-20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

07-02-20 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

07-06-20 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

07-08-20 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

07-11-20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

07-13-20 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

07-15-20 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

07-18-20 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

07-21-20 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

07-25-20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

07-27-20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

07-29-20 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

08-01-20 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

08-04-20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

08-06-20 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

08-08-20 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

08-12-20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

08-14-20 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium

08-16-20 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

08-18-20 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

08-21-20 Landover, MD FedEx Field

08-24-20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

08-26-20 Albany, NY Times Union Center

08-29-20 Detroit, MI Ford Field

09-01-20 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

09-03-20 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre

09-10-20 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

09-14-20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

09-17-20 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

09-26-20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium