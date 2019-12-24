A holiday surprise from Biebs!
Justin Bieber has been teasing new music for months. He started an Instagram campaign to get 20 million likes in favor of him dropping an album before Christmas. Well, today is Christmas and we don't have an album, but Biebs did come through with a gift for us.
He just announced that the first single off his 2020 album will be arriving on Friday, January 3rd. The single is titled "Yummy" and a preview of it can be heard in the super trailer he just shared along with the announcement. "It's the music I've loved the most out of anything I've done," the popstar says in the clip of him wandering around an abandoned gas station. Snippets of other songs from the forthcoming project can be heard in the video, which all possess tinges of the "R&Bieber" which we grew to love on 2013's Journals. In the trailer, Bieber also reveals that a docu-series will be coming soon about his life throughout the creation process of his new album.
Another Christmas surprise is that Biebs will be heading out on a North American tour in 2020, kicking off in Seattle on May 14. It has not yet been revealed when tickets will go on sale for the tour, but you can check out the dates below.
JUSTIN BIEBER 2020 TOUR DATES:
05-14-20 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
05-17-20 Portland, OR Moda Center
05-19-20 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center
05-22-20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium
05-26-20 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
05-29-20 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
06-02-20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
06-05-20 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
06-09-20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
06-13-20 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
06-16-20 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
06-19-20 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
06-21-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
06-24-20 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest
06-27-20 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
06-30-20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
07-02-20 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
07-06-20 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07-08-20 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
07-11-20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
07-13-20 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
07-15-20 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
07-18-20 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
07-21-20 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
07-25-20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
07-27-20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
07-29-20 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
08-01-20 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
08-04-20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
08-06-20 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
08-08-20 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
08-12-20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
08-14-20 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium
08-16-20 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
08-18-20 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
08-21-20 Landover, MD FedEx Field
08-24-20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
08-26-20 Albany, NY Times Union Center
08-29-20 Detroit, MI Ford Field
09-01-20 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
09-03-20 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre
09-10-20 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
09-14-20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
09-17-20 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
09-26-20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium