Superstar recording artist Justin Bieber has just announced his brand new studio album Justice. As part of his announcement, the Ontario-born pop star shared the release date and cover artwork for the project, also explaining what he hopes to achieve through its release.

"JUSTICE the album March 19th," revealed Bieber. "In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone."

While he knows that it will take more than just music to repair the world, Bieber is doing his part by providing content that connects to his core fanbase, offering a repose from the constant information being thrown at us at all angles. "Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another," he went on. "I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."



007/MEGA/Getty Images

Justice comes out on March 19. Will you be tuned in?