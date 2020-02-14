Justin Bieber & Travis Scott Deliver Pop Love Single "Second Emotion"

Friends often call on each other when they hit the booth, and that's exactly what Justin Bieber did for his latest effort Changes. The singer's fifth studio album dropped early Valentine's Day morning and features mellow, slowed down songs that speak to an in-love, married pop star. Bieber limited his features to just a handful of artists including his repeat collaborator, Travis Scott.
The Cactus Jack rapper's brief addition blends in beautifully with the animated, whimsical pop beat. "Second Emotion" is a single that's all about falling head-over-heels for someone and wanting to know if that person feels the same way, as well. It's Valentine's Day drop is perfect for the love-filled weekend, so expect to hear more of this collaboration in the days to follow.
Changes also hosts features from Quavo, Clever, Post Malone, Lil Dicky, and Kehlani. You can check out the full album here.
Quotable Lyrics
High heels on, heard you comin' 'fore I seent ya
Movies all around, but you look like the feature
Had another meeting, now my plan is to meet you
Got my hands out, all I wanna do is reach ya
All I wanna do is greet ya
Infatuated, sorry if I stare
Where you posted up? I wanna be there
Way you curved up, it just ain't fair
No, it ain't