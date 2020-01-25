After teasing their upcoming track by sharing a snippet of their collaboration two weeks ago, Justin Bieber and Quavo were captured out and about filming the music video. Bieber and his team are preparing for the release of his forthcoming album rumored to be titled Changes with a March 2020 release date. The singer has already shared his hit song "Yummy," and it looks like his joint single with the Migos rapper is next up.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

According to TMZ, Bieber and Quavo were in Los Angeles at a daycare facility on the front steps dancing with what's rumored to be members of the community. “Ain't it funny how the money, and the cars, and the clothes were nothing until I met Jesus / And ain't it funny how they you look up in the sky and see the stars & the moon and still don't believe them," Bieber rapped in the snippet of the Murda Beatz-produced track.

The other day, Bieber held a listening party for his new album in Los Angeles. “I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive,” he said as he recounted his depression while both growing up and being "hurt by the industry." According to Variety, Bieber looked over to Scooter Braun and tearfully said, “You walked with me through a lot of sh*t."

Check out a few highlights from Bieber, Quavo, and their film crew in L.A. below.