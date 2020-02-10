Justin Bieber decided to do something different with the music video for his latest Quavo-assisted single, "Intentions". Rather than placing himself and his collaborator at the center of the clip, he highlights the stories of women staying at a shelter in Los Angeles. Biebs and Quavo visit Alexandria House to chat and dance with those staying there. At the end of the video, a message thanks the shelter for opening their doors to the recording artists, who pledged $200,000 to start the INTENTIONS Fund for Alexandria House. A link was provided to make donations and many have already felt inspired to do so.

According to TMZ, the shelter has received more than $10,000 in donations since the music video dropped at midnight Friday. Since Bieber is an international pop sensation, the money is coming in from all around the world, including Italy, Romania and China. The shelter detailed that the majority of the donations have hovered around $1 and $5 denominations, but there have been a few large donations of $1,000 and $5,000. The "Intentions" video also managed to simply raise awareness about the extent of the homelessness epidemic and how shelters play a crucial role in aiding those affected. Alexandria House's website has experienced an 800 percent increase in traffic since Biebs' nod.

Bieber's new album, Changes, is out this Friday (Feb. 14).