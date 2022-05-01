Summer is quickly approaching, which means that cuffing season (and some of the R&B anthems that come along with it) is done for another year, but that doesn't mean we won't have any sticky sweet new music recommendations for you as our favourite artists continue to crank out more hits.

First on this week's R&B Season playlist update is Justin Bieber and Don Toliver's "Honest," which was accompanied by a new music video and follows the Canadian's silly collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade, called "I Feel Funny."

Another collaboration that caught our attention is Amaal and Syd's "Lullaby," an extended single from the former's Milly project, which is followed by a heartfelt solo single from Giveon, "Lie Again."

Kehlani shared their long-awaited blue water road album this Friday, and though we've been loving the entire tracklist (specifically "more than i should" with Jessie Reyez and "any given sunday" with Blxst), "everything" has emerged as our #1 choice.

On his I NEVER LIKED YOU record, Future made magic alongside Tems and Drake on "WAIT FOR U," which has been called one of the best titles on the tracklist.

Finally, we hear from Mahalia on "In The Club" – check out our full R&B Season update below, and tap back in with HNHH next Sunday to hear more new music.