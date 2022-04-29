mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Justin Bieber & Don Toliver Are Snowbound In Visual To "Honest"

Erika Marie
April 29, 2022 00:18
552 Views
61
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Honest
Justin Bieber Feat. Don Toliver

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Bieber has boasted about being a "genuine fan" of Toliver, an artist he calls "unique."


With a BEAM production to back them up, Justin Bieber and Don Toliver light up on their new single, "Honest." The pair not only shared the new track but a visual to go along with the release, as well, and it arrives not long after Bieber sat down with Ebro Darden for Apple Music. During their chat, Biebs spoke about being a genuine fan of Toliver's music and enthused about working with him in the studio.

"Man, so I have always just loved his... He's got such a unique, I mean, the best way to say it is his swag," said Bieber. "I don't know if that word is dated, but…he just has this like, little bop about him and he's very unique, he's very Houston. Shout out to Houston. We're going to be in Houston on Friday I believe. And so, yeah, I just love his melodies these are honestly insane. He has a really amazing cadence to his songs and his music. And I'm just a genuine fan. He's very unique. And he just is himself."

"That's what I love about any artist that can just has a lane and does what they do and does it well." Stream "Honest" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, honest, spicy, I like it
FaceTime me the weed, I just might buy it
Throw it back on the couch, I just might try (Oh, spicy)
Damn that booty thick, I like it
Hey Justin B, I know you don't do this often

Justin Bieber Don Toliver
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Justin Bieber & Don Toliver Are Snowbound In Visual To "Honest"
61
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject