Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay Release Love Song "10,000 Hours"

Justin & Hailey Bieber legally got married last year but hosted their wedding this past weekend with their family and closest friends. Just a few days after the special party, Justin has dropped off a new song with the likes of pop duo Dan + Shay that's titled "10,000 Hours." The tune is a sweet love song about spending the rest of your life with someone and getting to know them for all that they are.

The video for the song sees each singer posted up with their leading lady and singing the lyrics to them in a room filled with flowers. The song has a country vibe to it, that some may or may not appreciate and we can't confirm if this song sits on a project by Justin that's coming soon.

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life