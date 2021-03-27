Justin Bieber & DaBaby Connect On "Know No Better"

Justin Bieber is far from the squeaky-clean pop star that he was introduced as a teenager. The boy has demons, though it seems like they aren't all bottled up as they probably once were. His new project, Justice, though misleading by its title, is a testament to Bieber's growth throughout his career, especially now as a married man. On Friday, the rapper returned with the "Triple Chucks" deluxe edition of the project that extended the 16-song tracklist by an additional 8 songs.

Stacked with guest appearances, Bieber enlists DaBaby on their smooth collab, "Know No Better." The slow production allows Bieber all the room to woo the ladies while DaBaby uses the spacious production effectively with a slower flow and even some melodies.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Me and you are a team

I'll be your bestie

Just promise you gon' love me and protect me

And I know you got everybody on your neck

And you curved 'em all to the left, everybody, except me

