Justin Bieber is teaming up with Crocs to release a second shoe, one year following their last collaboration.

"Dropping my second collab with @Crocs and @drewhouse on 3.16.21," Bieber wrote on Instagram. "You know I rock my Crocs with socks so this time they're included."

Crocs' head of global marketing, Heidi Cooley, praised the collab in a statement: “As a digital-first brand, we continue to surprise our fans with new and engaging ways to experience our icon, while delivering break-the-internet collaborations,” Cooley said. “From a partnership perspective, Justin’s artistic passion is paired with Crocs’ ability to create memorable, consumer-first moments that celebrate the importance of being comfortable in your own shoes...and socks!”



The Classic Clog 2 will be available for purchase for $69.99 on March 16th at thehouseofdrew.com. Three days later on March 19th, Bieber's next album, Justice, will hit streaming services. The project will feature Chance the Rapper, GivÄon, the Kid Laroi, and more.

With the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards scheduled to air Sunday night, Bieber is reportedly skipping out on the event in response to his most recent album, Changes, not being nominated for any awards. The Weeknd is also protesting the event and will no longer be submitting any of his music for award consideration.

