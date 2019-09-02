Justin Bieber is about to host a celebration of love for him and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber after the couple got married last year at a courthouse. The "Sorry" singer has been quite open with his fans when expressing his love for his wife and the ups and downs that come with marriage and being someone's partner. In between his reunion with Hailey and their upcoming wedding Justin has had some moments of depression that he's had to fight through and his latest share to Instagram explains more about his mental state.



Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

In the lengthy statement, Justin sheds light on how his sudden success at the age of 13 altered his way of growing mentally since he was all of a sudden a "boy from a small town" to some who was being "praised left and right by the world."

"There's an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who's brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren't developed yet," he wrote. Justin further detailed how he didn't grow up in a stable home and such examples contributed to his rise and mental fall. Once he got famous with millions, Justin wrote how "everyone did everything for [him] so [he] never learned the fundamentals of responsibility."

The Purpose music maker admitted to abusing drugs by the time he turned 19 and tarnishing all his relationships. "It's taken me years to bounce back from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits," he added.

Read his full post below.