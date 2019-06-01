Time has passed and the Jussie Smollett hoax is slowly but surely being forgotten. That was until a judge ordered for the entire police investigation surrounding the ordeal to be made public. The 400-page internal documents were revealed to the public and raised a series of questions with regards to the authorities involved in the Jussie Smollett case. And now, amidst the numerous pages, was found a series of witness testimonies which appear to match the Empire actor's initial claims of violence at the hands of white supremacists.

According to the many files released by the Chicago Police, at least two eyewitnesses confirmed they saw men who perfectly fit Smollett's descriptions of his attackers. Apparently, the men were seen loitering near the scene prior to the incident based on documents obtained by BOSSIP. Even a hotel security guard shared with the authorities that three men dressed in dark clothing, which included a white male sporting a face mask, near the scene of the alleged attack. Moreover, the witness stated the white male appeared to be waiting for someone with what appeared to be slightly wet clothes.

This new evidence only makes us question what really went down that night.

