As one phase of Jussie Smollett's legal war experiences a media lull, news has surfaced regarding his next project. The ex-Empire star has faced scrutiny over the last few years as his alleged hoax attack has made him an industry pariah. Smollett has maintained an unwavering support group who has not only stood by his side but have championed his innocence from the onset of this controversy.

Amid the "did he or didn't he debates," there were also conversations regarding whether or not his career would be able to recover from the fallout. According to Variety, BET+ will be Smollett's new home as he has partnered with reality tycoon Mona Scoot-Young on an upcoming love story about a Black gay couple.

Smollett will reportedly act as director and co-screenwriter for B-Boy Blues, an adaptation of a 1994novel by James Earl Hardy. Variety reported that the stars include "Timothy Richardson (“David Makes Man”), Ledisi (“Selma”), Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Heather B (“The Real World”), Marquise Vilson (“Tom Swift”), Jabari Redd (“Goals”), Broderick Hunter (“Insecure”) and Thomas Mackie."

“B-Boy Blues is a beautifully bold, funny, heartwarming bro-mance and I was thrilled to partner with Jussie to help this wonderful film gain greater exposure,” Young said. “Falling head over heels and fighting for love are universal emotions and experiences and we are so grateful to BET+ for shining a powerful spotlight on the still seriously underrepresented black LGBTQ+ community and bringing this impactful love story to an even greater audience.”

BET+'s Devin Griffin added, “Through our content slate, we are intentional about representing the fullness of the Black experience, including that of the LGBTQ+ community. 'B-Boy Blues’ is an artful, heart-rending film about the complexity of love – something we all can relate to.”

B-Boy Blues premiered at the American Black Film Festival last year to warm praise and movie lovers are looking forward to seeing Smollett's latest effort. Check out the trailer below.

