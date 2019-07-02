Jussie Smollett may have endured public scrutiny that aided in him being removed from Empire, but according to reports, the actor wants to clear his name. The investigation into the infamous alleged attack against Smollett reportedly uncovered evidence that he staged the entire incident, according to the Chicago Police Department, but the actor continues to maintain his innocence. His close friends and family members have rallied behind him and spoken out in support of him, but in the court of public opinion, there is an overwhelming consensus that Smollett orchestrated a hoax.

During the investigation into the racially-charged, homophobic assault, CPD stated that they discovered the Osundairo brothers, associates of Smollett's, were hired by the actor to pretend to beat him up. The department claimed that a number of text message conversations supported their theory, but according to TMZ, Smollett's camp insists that investigators interpreted the correspondences incorrectly because they didn't have anything to do with an attack.

The outlet reports that in a text that reads, "Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?" Smollet was asking about a herbal steroid that reduces belly fat that was illegal in the U.S. The actor allegedly wanted Abel to get him some when Abel visited Nigeria and, according to Smollett's camp, Abel Googled "banned supplements" and "steroids" on his phone.



Also, there was a call made by Smollett to Abel soon after the incident. There was speculation that the phone call was somehow related to the alleged attack, but TMZ reports that Smollett only wanted to let the brothers know that detectives would be contacting them to corroborate the timeline the actor gave them. Smollett told investigators he'd spoken to Abel earlier in the evening. TMZ also states that Smollett's doorman did mention that the actor told him he had been jumped and noted that there were cuts on the actor's face.

Then, there is allegedly a text from Abel to Smollett hours after the attack right after everything became public that reads: "Bruh say it ain't true. I'm praying for speedy recovery. S**t is wild. [prayer emoji]." This information that they shared with TMZ they say is all included in the police's official documents, including a report from a security guard at a nearby Sheridan who went on record to say they saw the two alleged masked assailants running from the scene.