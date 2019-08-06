Jussie Smollett is maintaining his innocence and wants a judge to dismiss the lawsuit against him filed by the City of Chicago. If you’re unaware, the city of Chicago was suing Jussie for $130,000 dollars for the investigation into his alleged racist and homophobic attack a couple months back. However, the Empire actor is taking action to have the entire lawsuit dropped.

According to reports from TMZ & The Blast, the Empire actor just filed a motion to have his lawsuit dismissed by a judge. In the document obtained, Jussie says the city has no business suing him because even if you assume he did lie about the attack, although he’s not admitting that, there’s no way he could have foreseen the enormous amount of money Chicago PD spent on the case. In addition to that, Jussie also says the city's argument is B.S. because Chicago hasn't shown "a direct link between [Jussie's] statements and the costs the City incurred.”

Smollett says this lawsuit, “appears to be an unprecedented effort to seek penalties and resources expended in connection with allegedly false statements made to the police where the related criminal case concerning the statements was dismissed nolle pros on all counts.”

Now whether a judge grants Jussie’s wish is the real question, but it doesn’t hurt to try I guess. We’ll continue to keep you posted on this story moving forward.

Should Jussie be forced to pay the city or nah?

